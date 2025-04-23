Labour Disputes in the Transport Sector: Why Do Drivers Complain the Most?

REKLAMA

In recent years, the Labour Disputes Commission (LDC) has been recording an increasing number of complaints from the transport sector, with drivers standing out as one of the most active groups defending their rights. Why do they turn to the LDC most often? What are the prevailing issues, and what can be done to avoid them? Audronė Baršienė, Advisor at the Labour Disputes Commission’s Work Organisation Division, explains further.

“Transport sector employees, especially long-haul drivers, most often approach the Labour Disputes Commission regarding unpaid or partially paid wages and daily allowances. Such cases make up about 80% of all labour disputes in this sector. We also frequently resolve disputes concerning unpaid overtime, unpaid leave, non-inclusion of training periods, and the legality of employment termination,” says A. Baršienė.

She notes that one of the recurring problems is verbal agreements between employer and employee. Drivers often state that they verbally agreed, for example, on €120 per working day, but such agreements are not reflected in the employment contract. In many cases, employees sign the contract without reading it, relying on the verbal agreement, and later, when a dispute arises, demand payment according to what was promised verbally.

Additionally, there are cases where the employer does not pay for the driver’s training period, formalizing it as a non-insurable period – in other words, a period for which no social insurance contributions or remuneration are paid.

“Another common problem is unpaid leave. Drivers claim they did not request such leave, do not recall signing requests, and the signatures on the documents may not be theirs. Sometimes it turns out that requests for unpaid leave were signed together with other documents on the day the employment contract was signed, before the employee had even started working,” adds the advisor.

Does the Nature of the Work Cause Unique Labour Disputes?

Travel, long working hours, and a challenging work environment lead to specific disputes that often occur between long-haul drivers and their employers. In such cases, special measures are needed to analyse the driver’s work and rest regime – for example, data from the driver’s card or tachograph.

A large part of the sector’s employees are third-country nationals who are subject to additional migration requirements – they must have valid documents for legal residence and work permits. This creates additional legal challenges for both employees and employers. Language barriers and a lack of legal knowledge often complicate the situation further.

Transport Sector Disputes – a Quarter of All Labour Disputes

In 2024, the Labour Disputes Commission received 9,537 applications to examine individual labour disputes. Of these, as many as 2,401 applications (about 25%) were related to transport and storage sector companies. These 2,401 applications included 5,531 claims, of which:

27% (1,498 claims) were resolved by settlement – meaning the parties reached a mutual agreement;

25% (1,404 claims) were rejected;

19% (1,077 claims) were satisfied or partially satisfied;

11% (622 cases) – claimants withdrew their claims before or during the hearing;

7% (410 cases) – were not examined due to missed application deadlines.

How Can Drivers Avoid Labour Disputes?

To avoid misunderstandings and potential labour disputes, it is important for drivers to be vigilant from the very start of employment. Specialists advise:

Carefully read the terms of the employment contract before signing;

Request a copy of the employment contract from the employer;

Check in the “Sodra” system whether the employer has reported the employment;

Do not sign documents you do not understand, that are undated, or that are blank or incomplete.

These simple but very important measures can help avoid complicated legal disputes in the future. If, however, a dispute with the employer cannot be avoided, it is important to know that you can apply to the Labour Disputes Commission. This is a free and quick way to defend your rights. Applications can be submitted in Lithuanian, English, or Russian, and hearings can also be held remotely. More information can be found on the State Labour Inspectorate website vdi.lrv.lt.

State Labour Inspectorate consultation phone: (+370 5) 213 9772