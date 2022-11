Mama tapo interneto sensacija dėl didelio pilvo: parodė, kaip atrodo jos kūnas po gimdymo

Belly’s still super spongey and lots of scar tissue but on the upside I’ve lost 2 stone now which is literally a weight off of my shoulders 😆 still a long way to go but I can’t wait to share this journey with you all ♥️ I’ve had a lot of plus size mums reach out to me and I’m here for it! Let’s be real with one another. Body image is hard. Losing weight is hard. Pregnancy is hard & post partum is hard. Let’s do this together and be kinder to one another ♥️