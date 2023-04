Apie atleto mirtį pranešė sportininko agentas. Jo mirties priežastis kol kas yra nežinoma.

2019 m. autoavarijoje žuvo Ch. Smitho mergina.

Sportininkas NFL lygoje praleido 8 sezonus.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns DE Chris Smith.



Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we've had in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/K8HySW4erM