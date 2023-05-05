Gegužės 5 d., penktadienis
TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Kitos sporto šakos
Petras Klima (nuotr. Twitter)

Skaudi netektis ledo ritulio pasaulyje: mirė legendinis Čekijos žaidėjas

2023-05-05 09:42 / šaltinis: tv3.lt / aut.
Autorius(-ė) naujienų portalas tv3.lt
2023-05-05 09:42

Ledo ritulio pasaulį pasiekė skaudi žinia. Ketvirtadienį mirė legendinis Čekijos ledo ritulininkas Petras Klima, vyrui buvo 58-eri.

Petras Klima (nuotr. Twitter)

1
Vyro mirties priežastis kol kas neatskleidžiama.

Puolėjas savo karjerą pradėjo 1981 m., o 1985 m. debiutavo NHL.

Per 13 metų, kuriuos praleido žaisdamas stipriausioje ledo ritulio lygoje čekas iš viso sužaidė 786 rungtynes. Per jas P. Klima įmušė 313 įvarčių ir atliko 260 rezultatyvių perdavimų. 

1990 m. vyras tapo NHL čempionu, atstovaudamas „Edmonton Oilers“ ekipai.

 

