Skaudi netektis ledo ritulio pasaulyje: mirė legendinis Čekijos žaidėjas

Vyro mirties priežastis kol kas neatskleidžiama.

Puolėjas savo karjerą pradėjo 1981 m., o 1985 m. debiutavo NHL.

The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima, who scored 313 goals across 13 NHL seasons. Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. Our sympathies are with his family, friends and many fans. pic.twitter.com/qKZCAhNBTx

Per 13 metų, kuriuos praleido žaisdamas stipriausioje ledo ritulio lygoje čekas iš viso sužaidė 786 rungtynes. Per jas P. Klima įmušė 313 įvarčių ir atliko 260 rezultatyvių perdavimų.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of #Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones.



The forward scored one of the most iconic goals in team history, tallying the triple-OT winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/EIJCUnRoPU