Paaiškėjo, kas Majamyje treniruos Messi

60-metis argentinietis anksčiau „Barcelona“ klube ir Argentinos rinktinėje kartu dirbu su šią vasarą „Inter“ papildžiusiu Lioneliu Messi.

G.Martino dar 2018 m. treniravo kitą MLS komandą „Atlanta United“ ir tapo lygos čempionu, o tą sezoną laimėjo geriausio lygos trenerio titulą. Vėliau jis trejus metus dirbo Meksikos rinktinės treneriu.

G.Martino Majamio komandoje pakeičia prieš keturias savaites atleistą Philą Neville‘ą.

“We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together. Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to… pic.twitter.com/KkBrgoq0pZ