TV3 naujienos > Sportas > Futbolas
G. Martino (nuotr. SCANPIX)

Paaiškėjo, kas Majamyje treniruos Messi

2023-06-29 10:07 / šaltinis: sportas.lt
2023-06-29 10:07

 Majamio „Inter“ patvirtino, kad naujuoju klubo treneriu paskyrė Gerardo Martino.

60-metis argentinietis anksčiau „Barcelona“ klube ir Argentinos rinktinėje kartu dirbu su šią vasarą „Inter“ papildžiusiu Lioneliu Messi.

G.Martino dar 2018 m. treniravo kitą MLS komandą „Atlanta United“ ir tapo lygos čempionu, o tą sezoną laimėjo geriausio lygos trenerio titulą. Vėliau jis trejus metus dirbo Meksikos rinktinės treneriu.

G.Martino Majamio komandoje pakeičia prieš keturias savaites atleistą Philą Neville‘ą.

